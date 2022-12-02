Mercedes Benz GLB and EQB electric car debut in India: Price and features

Launching the SUV siblings, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We are excited to wrap up 2022 with the key introduction of two versatile 7-seater SUVs the GLB & EQB. Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets. They can seat up to 7 passengers and offer a choice of space configurations while also being able to navigate rough terrain effortlessly."