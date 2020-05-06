Mercedes-Benz India resumes operations at Chakan plant

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, largest player in the domestic luxury car segment, resumed operations at its Chakan manufacturing plant in Pune from Wednesday.

“The production has commenced in a graded manner following the directives from the Government of Maharashtra to reopen and resume operations," the company said in a statement.

The company said it plans to gradually ramp up operations in the coming week. It said the leadership team is closely monitoring the market situation.

“The production has begun with only the essential staff at the production facility, adhering to all the required social distancing protocols and mandated safety and sanitization measures implemented," the company said adding other employees are continuing their work from home.

Mercedes-Benz said that some of its dealerships channels across regions have also resumed operations as per the government's guidelines and necessary permissions from local authorities.

The luxury carmaker said it has ensured a safe and sanitized environment at its dealerships when sales personnel interact with customers, visitors and suppliers.

The company had last month launched an online initiative -- Merc from home -- wherein customers can make online purchases and make digital payments to place orders for services. The initiative includes live video consultation studio offering customized and interactive e-demonstration of products.

