Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R Coupe

MUMBAI : India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd today launched two new models from its performance-oriented AMG line up – the C 63 Coupé and the GT R Coupé with starting price tags of ₹1.33 crore and ₹2.48 crore, (both ex-showroom all India except Kerala), respectively.

While the 4-liter V8 engine powers both the models albeit in different state of tuning, the unit in C 63 produces maximum power output of 476hp and a peak torque of 650 Nm. Meanwhile, the powertrain in GT R Coupe deliver a peak output of 585hp along with peak torque of 700Nm.

“Our decision of introducing these two products is aimed at expanding the top-of the pyramid performance segment, which has witnessed encouraging demand in 2019," Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer at Mercedes-Benz India said during the digital launch on Wednesday.

Although the company did not disclose the number of performance segment cars it sold last year, it said the segment sales grew 54% in CY2019 year-on-year. Mercedes-Benz sells its AMG line up, Maybach series and few other super luxury models with on-road price tag of more than ₹1 crore under its performance segment or dream cars portfolio.

To be sure, the company’s AMG portfolio is strategically aimed at adding young customers to its family. The company continues to see room for growth in the super luxury performance segment despite the deeply rooted economic slowdown in the domestic market.

“With a strong market presence, supported by a wide portfolio of performance cars and a dedicated retail network, our AMG strategy has helped us in cementing our market leadership in the luxury performance car segment," Schwenk said adding that there is encouraging customer demand for AMG cars from metro and non-metro markets.

The top company executive said Bangalore and Hyderabad are among the key cities for Mercedes-Benz India beyond conventional markets such as Mumbai and Delhi.

The German luxury carmaker recently launched flexible financial packages to boost its sales wherein it is offering no EMIs for the first 3 months of the 3-5 year loans, small EMIs for the first six months with regular installments starting only from the seventh month onwards and extended 10 year loan tenure.

The company had reported retail sales of 2,386 units, which was down 36% down yoy, for the January – March 2020 period.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via