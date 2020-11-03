Mercedes-Benz launches new AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in India at 76.67 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in India. The company has also commenced the local production of the car. This will make the company’s first locally made GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe.

The new car by the German manufacturer has priced at ₹76.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The car uses a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine. The engine manages to churn out 390 bhp of power and 520 Nm of peak torque at 5500 to 6100 rpm. The company claims that the car can go from completely still to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The car’s top speed is 250 kmph.

On the exterior, the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé gets the traditional AMG elements. The car gets A-shaped and AMG-specific radiator grille, continuing with the air intakes in the front apron and ending in the diffuser at the rear, with the two chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements of the AMG exhaust system.

The interior comes with sports seats with AMG-specific seat graphics and the AMG performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather. The car gets an MBUX multimedia system.

The car has been rolled out from the company’s Pune facility on Tuesday. With the inclusion of this new car in its locally made cars, the company now manufactures 11 models from its Pune plant, which has an installed capacity of 20,000 units annually, largest for any luxury carmaker in India.

"Rolling out the first-ever locally manufactured AMG from India's largest installed luxury car production facility is an important achievement for us. This reiterates our strong commitment for the Indian market and our continuous effort towards creating value for our customers," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

The company is confident that the local production of the AMG will further increase the popularity of the performance brand in India and cater to the increasing demand of performance motoring enthusiasts, he added.

"The local production of AMG gives us a competitive edge in the dynamic Indian luxury car market," Schwenk noted.

