Mercedes-Benz launches new AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe in India at 76.67 lakh

The new car by the German manufacturer has priced at ₹76.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The car uses a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine. The engine manages to churn out 390 bhp of power and 520 Nm of peak torque at 5500 to 6100 rpm. The company claims that the car can go from completely still to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. The car’s top speed is 250 kmph.