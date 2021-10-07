German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has introduced its new S-Class that has been produced in India. The new car has been produced in the company's Chakan facility in Pune at price starting from ₹1.57 crore.

Earlier, the company had imported the S-Class sedan as a completely built unit (CBU). However, the pricing started at ₹2.17 crore due to the high import duty. With the introduction of the India-produced car, Mercedes has managed to reduce the prices substantially.

The company claims that the S-Class has retailed more than 8, 250 units in India. Due to the response to the CBU launch edition of the S-class, Mercedes-Benz is offering Indian customers the locally manufactured version.

The new S-Class will be available in two variants -- S 350 d, which is priced at ₹1.57 crore and S 450 4MATIC priced at ₹1.62 crore. With the inclusion of the new S-Class, the company now produces 13 car models at its Chakan production facility.

“We are in particular overwhelmed with the tremendous response to the New Generation S-Class and to cater to the increased demand, we are now commencing the local production ahead of our planning. We are confident the locally made S-Class will continue to retain its high loyalty from our discerning customers in India," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India,

