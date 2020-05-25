Mercedes Benz lockdown offer: No car loan EMI for 3 months

NEW DELHI : With gradual opening of car dealerships in most parts of the country, German luxury car marker Mercedes Benz today announced flexible financial solutions. Under the 'Wishbox 2.0' offer, the company is offering customised financial solutions including no EMI for first three months, lesser EMIs for the first six months with regular EMIs starting from 7th month of purchase and 10-year extended loan.

Mercedes car buyers opting for a standard loan can avail of an EMI free period for the first three months and monthly installments will only commence after three months of the 3, 4, 5 years loan as customised.

Mercedes car buyers opting for a standard loan can avail of an EMI free period for the first three months and monthly installments will only commence after three months of the 3, 4, 5 years loan as customised.

Mercedes-Benz India also said if is offering for the first time ever a 10-year loan tenure with the customer also having the option to opt for a guaranteed buy back after five years.

Also, the company is providing ‘Step-Up 2020’ option, under which a customer can pay small sum as EMIs for the first six months of the contract and regular EMIs starting from the seventh month.

Auto majors have been reeling under the impact of slowdown and coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"As the markets across the country start reopening and operations begin in a graded manner, we are introducing ‘Wishbox 2.0’, a host of customised and highly flexible financial solutions, aimed at reinstalling customer confidence and empowering them to buy their Mercedes," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

He further said, "Wishbox 2.0 is highly flexible and we are confident will instill customer confidence by offsetting some of their financial commitments. These smart financing solutions are one-of-its kind and are our own way of supporting our customers’ investments and addressing the prevalent market challenges."