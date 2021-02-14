Mercedes Benz recalls 1.29 million U.S. vehicles for software issue

Mercedes Benz USA, a unit of Daimler AG is recalling 1.29 million vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold as early as 2016. A fault in the software is expected to cause problem communicating the correct vehicle location in the event of a crash.

According to a report by Reuters, the recall includes CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles.

Despite being a software issue, the car owners will have to take their cars to the dealers to get the over-the-air update.

The USA unit of the German automobile manufacturer claimed that it is neither aware of any case of material damage nor personal injury in connection with the issue.

The automaker said "a temporary collapse of the communication module's power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle's position during a potential emergency call being incorrect." Mercedes-Benz added that "other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational."

In Europe, in the year 2019, the company launched an investigation based on a report from the Mercedes-Benz eCall center of a single instance in the European market where the automatic eCall system relayed an inaccurate vehicle position.

Post-investigation, the company found various software combinations of the communication module where the device in the car showed an inaccurate location.

