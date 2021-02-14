Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mercedes Benz recalls 1.29 million U.S. vehicles for software issue
FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car

Mercedes Benz recalls 1.29 million U.S. vehicles for software issue

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST Staff Writer

The recall includes CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles

Mercedes Benz USA, a unit of Daimler AG is recalling 1.29 million vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold as early as 2016. A fault in the software is expected to cause problem communicating the correct vehicle location in the event of a crash.

Mercedes Benz USA, a unit of Daimler AG is recalling 1.29 million vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold as early as 2016. A fault in the software is expected to cause problem communicating the correct vehicle location in the event of a crash.

According to a report by Reuters, the recall includes CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a report by Reuters, the recall includes CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS-Class, SL-Class, B-Class, GLB-Class, GLC-Class, and G-Class vehicles.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Despite being a software issue, the car owners will have to take their cars to the dealers to get the over-the-air update.

The USA unit of the German automobile manufacturer claimed that it is neither aware of any case of material damage nor personal injury in connection with the issue.

The automaker said "a temporary collapse of the communication module's power supply caused by a crash might lead to the vehicle's position during a potential emergency call being incorrect." Mercedes-Benz added that "other functions of the automatic and manual emergency call function remain fully operational."

In Europe, in the year 2019, the company launched an investigation based on a report from the Mercedes-Benz eCall center of a single instance in the European market where the automatic eCall system relayed an inaccurate vehicle position.

Post-investigation, the company found various software combinations of the communication module where the device in the car showed an inaccurate location.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.