Mercedes Benz India–the country’s leading luxury vehicle manufacturer–on Thursday announced sales of 4,857 vehicles in the January to June period of the current year. Sales were impacted in the April to June period due to explosive rise in covid infections.

The German manufacturer reported sales of just 7,893 units in 2020, a significant drop from 13,786 units sold in 2019.

According to the company, the new products launched pushing sales and retails in June signifies the first signs of a strong recovery in customer sentiments influenced by factors like new product portfolio and gradual unlocking of markets leading to an uptick in economic activities.

“Production has been gradually ramped up from July and designed flexibly in order to be able to react to current developments. The health and safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us and protective measures against covid-19 have been determined for our employees, following all the mandated guidelines," the company said in a statement.

According to Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive, Mercedes-Benz India, growth in sales in the first half is in line with the market sentiments and strongly underlines a continuing high customer demand for models. The company has built a solid order bank on the back of new launches and it is highly satisfying to witness an all-round rise in demand for its products across the portfolio, he said.

“Starting from the A-Class Limousine to the GLS Maybach and the AMG, customers have highly appreciated our product launches by strongly preferring a Mercedes-Benz and an AMG over other models; reiterating their confidence and trust in our product portfolio and customer oriented market strategy. The demand for all our products in June, were strong. We have ramped up our production and sales from July, to match the great customer feedback on our models," added Schewenk.

