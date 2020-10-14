Mercedes-Benz sells over 2,000 cars in September quarter

MUMBAI : Driven by the festive demand, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd has sold 2,058 luxury cars in the September quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

Country’s largest luxury carmaker has so far sold 5,007 cars during the January – September period. The nine-month period included 2,386 units and 563 units sold in March and June quarters respectively.

Calling the sales uptick in September quarter a V-shape recovery, Mercedes-Benz India said it saw volumes reaching pre-covid-19 levels and that the quarter saw double-digit sequential growth month-on-month.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the Jan-Sept volumes recorded a 49% decline on pandemic-led disruption.

Sales recovery is seen at 80% in September, which recorded the highest month-on-month growth so far this year, the company said. It added that this recovery suggests revival in customer sentiments driven on the festive momentum.

Adding to the retail offtake, online bookings contributed upto 20% of the quarterly volumes, the company said. It added that the pandemic has only accelerated the share of online bookings.

While launching its e-commerce platform in October last year, the company had set a target of achieving 25% of overall sales through the online medium by 2025.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India said the sales recovery is driven by new product introductions and attractive financial packages combined with the gradual pick-up in the economic activities, which has positively influenced the customer sentiment.

“We remain optimistic for the fourth quarter as the current demand situation and the feedback of the customers for our products is very positive," he said.

The company said even as the E-Class continues to drive sales, followed by the C-Class sedans, this suggests that there is a pick up in the demand for cars in the ₹40 lakh – 80 lakh price range.

Santosh Iyer, vice president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India had earlier told Mint that while ₹80 lakh and above segment recorded strong sales, the demand for premium cars in the ₹40-80 lakh range remained subdued during the post lockdown months.

The company also added that recovery in numbers during the September quarter has come despite the absence of volume models including the A-Class and the GLA variants.

The German luxury carmaker has not been able to launch the BSVI compliant A-Class and GLA models due to the global supply shortages. However, it plans to roll out the A-Class in the December quarter to further boost sales.

