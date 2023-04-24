Mercedes E-Class 2024 set to unleash tomorrow. Everything we know so far2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 01:23 PM IST
- The 2024 version of the E-Class is expected to boast a refreshed exterior design that sets it apart from its predecessors currently on the road. Furthermore, the sedan will receive numerous technological advancements and the introduction of plug-in hybrid variants.
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated new generation E-Class sedan on April 25. The German automaker has already divulged a multitude of details about the upcoming model, which has consistently been a top-seller for the brand worldwide, including in the Indian market.
