Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil the highly anticipated new generation E-Class sedan on April 25. The German automaker has already divulged a multitude of details about the upcoming model, which has consistently been a top-seller for the brand worldwide, including in the Indian market.

The 2024 version of the E-Class is expected to boast a refreshed exterior design that sets it apart from its predecessors currently on the road. Furthermore, the sedan will receive numerous technological advancements and the introduction of plug-in hybrid variants. Mercedes enthusiasts and automotive enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the new E-Class.

Drawing inspiration from the recently launched EQE electric sedan, the design of the upcoming E-Class is anticipated to feature a similar aesthetic. In a teaser image released by Mercedes, the carmaker showcased the new E-Class with striking wraparound LED taillights and sharper LED headlamps.

Additionally, the profile of the vehicle will showcase creases that have been moved up and now sit above the door handles, in contrast to the current generation model where they cut through the handles. Moreover, the roofline will slope more towards the rear, giving the sedan a sleek, coupe-like appearance. These design elements are set to elevate the E-Class to new heights and add to the excitement surrounding its imminent release.

The most significant changes in the 2024 E-Class are expected to occur within its interior. The sedan will feature an enormous 11.9-inch touchscreen display for the centre console, which has been borrowed from the C-Class. In addition, Mercedes may offer an optional 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one present in the S-Class. Furthermore, the brand is speculated to introduce a third screen for the front passenger, a feature that has been seen in the latest generation electric cars, such as the EQS. These advancements in the cabin of the new E-Class are set to elevate the driving experience and provide occupants with an unparalleled level of luxury and technology.

Under the hood, the upcoming E-Class is expected to be equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. Additionally, the sedan is anticipated to be offered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine and its turbocharged variant as well. Mercedes has also reportedly announced the introduction of plug-in hybrid versions for the E-Class, which will be equipped with a 28.6kWh battery, offering an electric range of over 100 kilometres.

Mercedes is expected to launch the new E-Class in India later this year, where it will compete against popular models such as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, and Volvo S90. With its upgraded design, advanced technology, and impressive powertrain options, the new E-Class is sure to make a mark in the Indian market and beyond.