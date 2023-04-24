The most significant changes in the 2024 E-Class are expected to occur within its interior. The sedan will feature an enormous 11.9-inch touchscreen display for the centre console, which has been borrowed from the C-Class. In addition, Mercedes may offer an optional 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one present in the S-Class. Furthermore, the brand is speculated to introduce a third screen for the front passenger, a feature that has been seen in the latest generation electric cars, such as the EQS. These advancements in the cabin of the new E-Class are set to elevate the driving experience and provide occupants with an unparalleled level of luxury and technology.