Mercedes E-Class unveiled: Car that lets you TikTok and click selfies
- Later this year, the 2024 Mercedes E-Class will be available in the US market, with the MBUX Superscreen offered as an optional feature. The concept of three screens - driver display, main infotainment, and front passenger screen - remains the same, but the superscreen's larger size and added features aim to make a bigger impression.
Mercedes has revealed the interior of its 2024 E-Class, which includes a larger "superscreen" with integrated TikTok and a selfie camera. The company's commitment to advancing in-car technology has led to an upgrade in the E-Class's audio-visual features, with the MBUX Superscreen drawing inspiration from the current MBUX Hyperscreen found in high-end Mercedes models.
