Mercedes E-Class unveiled: Car that lets you TikTok and click selfies

Mercedes has revealed the interior of its 2024 E-Class, which includes a larger "superscreen" with integrated TikTok and a selfie camera. The company's commitment to advancing in-car technology has led to an upgrade in the E-Class's audio-visual features, with the MBUX Superscreen drawing inspiration from the current MBUX Hyperscreen found in high-end Mercedes models.

Later this year, the 2024 Mercedes E-Class will be available in the US market, with the MBUX Superscreen offered as an optional feature. The concept of three screens - driver display, main infotainment, and front passenger screen - remains the same, but the superscreen's larger size and added features aim to make a bigger impression.

The most noteworthy feature of this car will be its ability to directly install third-party applications on the system, eliminating the need to mirror apps from Android or Apple devices. These apps will be accessible through the upcoming Mercedes App Store, with initial offerings including Angry Birds, Zoom, Webex, and even TikTok. The built-in selfie camera will enable in-car video conferencing and allow owners to capture photos and videos of the cabin.

View Full Image Mercedes E-Class to get bigger infotainment screen for entertainment.

However, the MBUX Hyperscreen raises certain concerns about distracting drivers while on the move. To address this, Mercedes has developed the MBUX Superscreen, which features a Visual Shield. This technology utilises an advanced filtering concept and camera to prevent the driver from being distracted by the content displayed on the screen in front of the front passenger. The ‘Visual Shield’ reduces the brightness of the screen, making it less visible to the driver and lowering the risk of distraction. Mercedes emphasises that this camera-based feature is an improvement over the previous version and helps to mitigate concerns about distractions while driving.

In addition, Mercedes is emphasising the premium audio experience offered with the E-Class. The 2024 E-Class will come with Active Ambient Lighting system, which includes Sound Visualisation, enhances the overall audio quality. Additionally, buyers can opt for Dolby Atmos technology, while the standard sound system is the Burmester 4D surround sound system.

The German automaker is also promoting the customisable interior options for customers, with a variety of colour combinations to choose from. These include a combination of light beige and Space Grey, a cinnamon-coloured Tonka Brown, and a sleek, technical-looking grey. The automaker is highlighting the range of options available to allow customers to tailor the interior to their preferences.