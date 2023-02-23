Mercedes E-Class unveiled: Car that lets you TikTok and click selfies

However, the MBUX Hyperscreen raises certain concerns about distracting drivers while on the move. To address this, Mercedes has developed the MBUX Superscreen, which features a Visual Shield. This technology utilises an advanced filtering concept and camera to prevent the driver from being distracted by the content displayed on the screen in front of the front passenger. The ‘Visual Shield’ reduces the brightness of the screen, making it less visible to the driver and lowering the risk of distraction. Mercedes emphasises that this camera-based feature is an improvement over the previous version and helps to mitigate concerns about distractions while driving.