Mercedes EQE electric SUV unveiled: Here’s everything to know on this supercar

Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, has taken the wraps off of its EQE electric SUV with a claimed range of nearly 600 km and some very impressive performance capabilities as well. With an eye peeled on bringing down the dominance of Tesla in the global electric vehicle (EV) space, Mercedes has been on a product offensive and while the EQE sedan is confirmed for a launch in India next year, may also drive out the EQE SUV in the times to come.
Mercedes EQE is the SUV version of the EQE sedan which itself is the electric version of the highly popular E-Class sedan. The EQE sedan as well as the SUV are more than likely to play a crucial role in the automaker’s bid to play a huge role in EV mobility. The EQE SUV in particular could potentially capatalise on the growing preference of vehicles with a stronger road presence. Interestingly though, the EQE SUV has slightly smaller dimensions than its sedan equivalent- having a wheelbase of 3,030 mm, overall length of 4,863, width of 1,940 mm and stands 1,686 mm tall.
The EQE SUV makes use of Mercedes’ all-electric platform which also underpins the EQS and EQE sedans, this particular model claims to be quite a capable drive machine while being typically loaded with comfort and luxury features for occupants.
With its 90.6 kWh battery pack, the Mercedes EQE SUV has a claimed range of around 600 km per charge. There are two variants. The solitary electric motor on the rear axle helps the EV build 288 hp and offer 565 Nm of torque. But if one opts for the EQE 350 4Matic, the dual-motor setup helps take the torque up to 765 Nm even though the range then drops to around 560 Km. But there is an even more capable variant in the form of the EQE 500 4Matic which offers max power of 396 hp and torque of an incredible 858 Nm. The best claimed range o this is around 550 km.
The Mercedes EQE SUV can be charged using a 170 kWh charger which would take just 15 minutes to give the EV a range of 220 kms, Mercedes will also offer a warranty of 10 years of 2.50 lakh kilometeres on the battery in markets where the EQE SUV will be offered first.
