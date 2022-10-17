Mercedes EQE electric SUV unveiled: Here’s everything to know on this supercar

With its 90.6 kWh battery pack, the Mercedes EQE SUV has a claimed range of around 600 km per charge. There are two variants. The solitary electric motor on the rear axle helps the EV build 288 hp and offer 565 Nm of torque. But if one opts for the EQE 350 4Matic, the dual-motor setup helps take the torque up to 765 Nm even though the range then drops to around 560 Km. But there is an even more capable variant in the form of the EQE 500 4Matic which offers max power of 396 hp and torque of an incredible 858 Nm. The best claimed range o this is around 550 km.