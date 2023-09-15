Mercedes EQE SUV launches in India at ₹1.39 crore; can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds

Mercedes EQE SUV launches in India at ₹1.39 crore; can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz India launches new EQE luxury electric SUV with a starting price of ₹1.39 crore, boasting impressive features and a range of 765 km.
Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the latest EQE luxury electric SUV in the Indian market, with a starting price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). This new Mercedes EQE model is built on the new EVA platform and is available in the EQE 500 4MATIC variant, which comes as a single specification.