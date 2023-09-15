Mercedes EQE SUV launches in India at 1.39 crore; can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds

Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the latest EQE luxury electric SUV in the Indian market, with a starting price of ₹1.39 crore (ex-showroom). This new Mercedes EQE model is built on the new EVA platform and is available in the EQE 500 4MATIC variant, which comes as a single specification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EQE, positioned under the EQS in Mercedes' lineup, includes a 10-year battery warranty. It competes with the Audi Q8 e-tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and BMW iX in its segment.

In the top-spec 500 4MATIC variant of the Mercedes EQE SUV, customers can find a comprehensive array of features. It is equipped with two motors, one on each axle, producing 402 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. This setup allows it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 210 kmph.

In terms of range, the Mercedes EQE SUV boasts an impressive range of 765 km on a single charge, thanks to its 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This SUV comes standard with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and can accommodate DC fast charging speeds of up to 170 kW.

The 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV comes equipped with features, including the standard 56-inch Hyperscreen dashboard. Moreover, the SUV gets a OLED screen featuring a zero-layer technology. This expansive unit consists of three screens: a fully digital instrument cluster, an infotainment unit, and a third display intended for the front passenger. These infotainment systems are powered by the latest MBUX operating system.

Speaking of other additional features, the SUV is also equipped with haptic controls on the steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, leatherette upholstery, electrically adjustable seats, and a comprehensive safety package including nine airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control.

As per HT Auto, the automaker is gearing up to expand its electric car charging network in India for itself and other companies as well.