Mercedes EQG SUV to get innovative battery tech: Report

Mercedes-Benz says that the new call chemistry allows the automaker to store “more energy in any given space than is the case now". It would allow the automaker to increase the range of future models without resorting to larger-capacity batteries. Reportedly, the prototype battery used by the EQXX is believed to support a capacity of 100kWh, compared with the 90kWh and 107.8kWh batteries that are currently available for the EQS. Moreover, the battery in the EQXX is believed to weigh 495kg.