Mercedes EQG SUV to get innovative battery tech: Report

According to a report confirmed to Autocar UK by their source, the electric off-roader has been earmarked first for the battery technology previewed by the one-off EQXX saloon concept. Moreover, this technology would be used in other forthcoming models of Mercedes EQ series.
Mercedes-Benz is all set to unveil an all electric G-Class which was previewed earlier as the EQG concept. The all new SUV will reportedly come with multiple innovative tech, including the brand’s new energy dense battery cells.
The new battery has been developed in a partnership with an American company Sila Nanotechnologies. It would feature a silicon anode in combination with other chemical changes in the cells and believed to contribute to a 20-40 per cent increase in energy density compared with the batteries used in the existing line-up of EQ models and feature more commonly used graphite anodes.
Mercedes-Benz says that the new call chemistry allows the automaker to store “more energy in any given space than is the case now". It would allow the automaker to increase the range of future models without resorting to larger-capacity batteries. Reportedly, the prototype battery used by the EQXX is believed to support a capacity of 100kWh, compared with the 90kWh and 107.8kWh batteries that are currently available for the EQS. Moreover, the battery in the EQXX is believed to weigh 495kg.
Additionally, the basis for the EQG is a modified version of the existing Mercedes-Benz G-Class’s ladder-frame chassis that have been reworked to support the extra weight of the battery. The electric G-Class would be powered by a quartet of electric motors- two at the front and two integrated into the rear axle assembly, and each with its own fixed-ratio gearbox. A software package has been created by Mercedes and said to enable the motors to simulate the effect of various differential locks featured on the combustion-engined G-Class models.
Talking about the Mercedes EQ in India, the EQC is already on sale and its first batch has been sold. To recall, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ was launched recently whereas the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is scheduled for a launch on September 21, 2022.
