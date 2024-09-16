The EQS 580 4Matic SUV, priced at ₹ 1.41 crore, is Mercedes-Benz's latest electric vehicle in India. It features a 118 kWh battery, 537 hp output, and a spacious interior with MBUX Hyperscreen, joining the brand's expanding electric lineup.

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its electric vehicle lineup in India with the launch of the EQS 580 4Matic SUV, priced at ₹1.41 crore (ex-showroom).

The EQS 580 4Matic SUV joins Mercedes-Benz’s growing range of electric models, which already includes the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB, and the Maybach EQS SUV. This makes the new EQS SUV the fourth flagship battery electric vehicle (BEV) from the brand, alongside its top-tier siblings.

On the exterior, the EQS 580 4Matic SUV showcases Mercedes' signature aerodynamic design seen across its EQ models. Although it shares its basic dimensions with the Mercedes GLS, the EQS SUV is slightly more compact, measuring 5,125mm in length, 1,959mm in width, and 1,718mm in height. The front features a large black-panel grille, angular LED headlamps, and a horizontal LED light strip, maintaining the sleek aesthetic of Mercedes' electric vehicle lineup.

While visually similar to the Maybach EQS, the standard EQS SUV adopts a more minimalist design with a one-tone color palette and reduced chrome accents. The AMG Line package brings a sporty touch with modified front and rear bumpers, and 21-inch diamond-cut AMG wheels.

Powering the EQS SUV is a 118 kWh battery pack, enabling a claimed driving range of up to 809 km on a single charge (ARAI-certified). The SUV is equipped with dual electric motors at each axle, generating a combined output of 537 hp and 858 Nm of torque. This allows the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, with its all-wheel-drive system ensuring optimal traction and performance across different terrains.

Inside, the EQS SUV offers a spacious 7-seat configuration, a key difference from the more luxurious Maybach version. The interior is equipped with Mercedes' MBUX Hyperscreen, which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch infotainment display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger screen. Other premium features include leather upholstery, five-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, and an optional head-up display with augmented reality.