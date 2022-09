Mercedes Benz is all set to launch its India’s first locally-assembled luxury EV dubbed as Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC on September 30, 2022. This car will be produced in the Chakan plant near Pune. The launch of the Mercedes EQS 580 comes close to the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 53 which was launched at ₹2.45 crore (ex-showroom).

The locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC is expected to carry a lighter price tag than AMG EQS 53 and come with lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury, defining flagship Mercedes products. Based on Mercedes’ dedicated EV architecture, the EQS 580 shares resemblance on the outside and from within with an AMG twin but certainly distinct traits of its own.

A closed and blacked-out grille on the face is what immediately signals that this an EV while the sharp LED headlamps units contribute to a sporty appearance. Frameless doors, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the other highlights of this upcoming Mercedes.

The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fuel-motor setup where there would be a motor on each side axle. With a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core, the Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms needing a charger. As far as power figure concerns, this upcoming EV develops 523bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque- figures that are mighty impressive and perhaps second only to the 649 bhp and 950 Nm offered by the Mercedes AMG EQS 53.

Talking about the exterior proportions, the upcoming EQS 580 is identical in size as the AMG EQS 53. This means that it measures 5,223 mm in length, 1296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall. The car has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and packs a 610 litre cargo space.

To recall, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 was showcased to the world for the first time in 2021 and is a core part of the automaker’s push towards eclectic mobility strategy. Mercedes-Benz India has been relatively quick to now not just bring the model in the country but to take the leao and locally assemble it as well which would save buyers from certain taxes.

