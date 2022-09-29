Mercedes EQS 580, locally-assembled EV to launch tomorrow: What we know so far

The upcoming Mercedes EQS 580 is promised with good performance credentials, luxury and zero-emission technology from the German automaker. Its local production at the Mercedes plant in Chakan near Pune goes to show the importance of the Mercedes attaches to the Indian market.
Mercedes EQS 580 is all set for its official launch in India on September 30. It will be the first locally-produced luxury electric vehicle (EV) in India. The Mercedes EQS 580 would join the ranks of EQC and the Mercedes AMG EQS 53, which was launched recently in the automaker’s EV portfolio.
The upcoming Mercedes EQS 580 is promised with good performance credentials, luxury and zero-emission technology from the German automaker. Its local production at the Mercedes plant in Chakan near Pune goes to show the importance of the Mercedes attaches to the Indian market. The brand expects around 25 per cent of its total sales here to come from EV models over the course of the next five years.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Expected battery size and range
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is likely to come with a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery and a four-motor set up with a motor on each axle. This EV is claimed to have a range of around 750 kms which would make it the longest-ranged EV in the country. The real world range, however, would likely remain lesser.
The latest Mercedes may not be an AMG utility but it has dollops of power and torque to excite as well. The EV develops 523 bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque. It takes just 4.1 seconds to go from zero to 100 kmph. This is only fractionally longer than the 3.5 seconds that the AMG EQS 53 takes to hit triple digital speeds.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Expected design highlights
Much like the AMG EQS 53, this EQS 580 EV has a low-slung profile that is engineered to help its aerodynamics credentials. A closed and blacked-out grille at the front, sharp LED headlamp units on either side, frameless doors, 19-inch alloy wheels- all go on to define the exterior character of the EV.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Expected price
The Mercedes AMG EQS 53 was launched at a price of ₹2.45 crore (ex=showroom) and it comes in via the import route. The EQS 580 is assembled locally, which means a significant lower price tag in comparative terms. This EV is expected to be priced around ₹1.80 crore before taxes.
