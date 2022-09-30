Mercedes EQS 580, ‘Made in India’ luxury EV launched: Price, features and more

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 features a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It gets a less aggressive front bumper, the blanked-out grille features several illuminated three-pointed stars and smaller 20-inch wheels
Mercedes, the German automaker, has launched its Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, the first luxury electric car to be manufactured in India at a price of ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The automaker giant launched the third EV in its portfolio days after the AMG version of the EQS 53 was launched in India.
Local assembly of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which is a first for Mercedes outside Germany, has been the key reason to keep its prices low, even lower than the S Class luxury sedan. Moreover, the German automaker has already started to accept the bookings for the EQS 580 at ₹25 lakhs.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Powertrain, range and charging
Like its EQS 53, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 features a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It sends power to two electric motors, one on each axle and together, the motors make a combined power of 523hp and 855Nm. This makes it 238hp and 165Nm lower than the EQS 53. With all that power, the EQS 580 4Matic can sprint from zero to 100 in just 4.3 seconds and the EV has a limited top speed of 210kph.
Talking about the battery, it is compatible with 200kW fast charging and the EQS 580 has an ARAI certified range of 857km on a single charge.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Design and exterior
The all new Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has a more toned-down design compared to the EQS 53. It gets a less aggressive front bumper, the blanked-out grille features several illuminated three-pointed stars and smaller 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design. The automaker is offering the EQS 580 4Matic with a total of five exterior colour options and two interior upholstery options.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Interior, features and tech
This luxury EV gets a ‘Hyperscreen’ which is essentially made up of three screens joined together by one continuous glass panel stretching pillar to pillar across the length of the dashboard. The driver and front passenger get 12.3-inch screens each. There are 12 actuators to give haptic feedback for the users and the Hyperscreen also gets pre-installed games.
Interestingly, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 alsp gets 3D maps, heads-up display, message function for the front seats, a Burnmester 3D sound system, air filtration, and an S-Class-like MBUX tablet for the rear seat passengers.
For safety, the EQS 580 is equipped with nine airbags, lane charge and lane keep assist and an emergency stop system and the car was also awarded a full five-star crash test rating by Euro NCAP. Additionally, it comes with rear-wheel steering, however, it would be offered only for the first 500 customers.
