Mercedes EQS 580, ‘Made in India’ luxury EV launched: Price, features and more

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Powertrain, range and charging

Like its EQS 53, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 features a 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It sends power to two electric motors, one on each axle and together, the motors make a combined power of 523hp and 855Nm. This makes it 238hp and 165Nm lower than the EQS 53. With all that power, the EQS 580 4Matic can sprint from zero to 100 in just 4.3 seconds and the EV has a limited top speed of 210kph.