Mercedes EV breaks 1,000 km range barrier to outdo Tesla

With the EQXX, Mercedes is trying to show it can best the U.S company on electric technology. The prototype made the trip at speeds of as fast as 87 miles per hour and had 15% of charge left upon arrival. The car’s battery features a new chemistry developed with the help of Formula One experts from the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains division in the U.K. The plan is to deploy the cells in Mercedes compact cars from 2024.