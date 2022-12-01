Mercedes GLB and EQB to launch tomorrow in India: What we know so far

Mercedes-Benz, a German automaker, is all set to launch its ICE version GLB and the EQB electric SUV in India on December 02, 2022. These SUVs from the automaker were showcased recently offering electric, petrol and diesel options on the similar models.
Interestingly, Mercedes has offered one model with a variety of powertrain options. It is expected that both the cars will be priced aggressively to offer luxury vehicles in their respective segments.
Both GLB and EQB are three-row seven seater SUVs. They will help Mercedes to have the largest SUV portfolio in the luxury vehicle segment in India with 13 models on the offer. Moreover, the EQB will be the first three-row model to be launched in the luxury EV segment in India. Whereas, the GLB will be the second three-row model from the German company after its GLS was launched. However, GLB and EQB seem to be more compact in size compared to GLS.
It is expected that the GLB is likely to come with both diesel and petrol models. The 1.3-litre petrol engine under the hood is sourced from the other Mercedes cars like the GLA and A-Class. It can generate 163 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 22.0-litre diesel engine is offered with two variants, one of them being the AMG Line and it produces 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque.
Speaking of Mercedes EQB, it will be the fourth electric vehicle from the German company in India. It will come with the EQC, EQS and EQS AMG models in India. It gets a 66.5 kWh battery at its core which is smaller than the 80kWh battery pack inside the EQC. It manages to offer a claimed range of around 420 kms, as per a report. It is expected to produce 225 hp of maximum power and 390 Nm of peak torque. It has a top speed of 160 kmph and can accelerate 0 to 100 kmph in just 8 seconds.
The GLB is expected to range between ₹65 lakh to ₹70 lah (ex-showroom) and the EBQ is likely to be price around ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom).
