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Mercedes GLC Electric: 715 km range, 330kW fast charging, India launch by year-end

Mercedes-Benz will open bookings for the India-assembled GLC Electric in October 2026, launching by year-end. The GLC 400 4MATIC offers a 94kWh battery, 715km WLTP range, 489bhp, 330kW fast charging, and a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen with AI features.

Pragya Singha Roy
Updated10 Sep 2026, 02:15 PM IST
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Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Bound.
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Bound.(Mercedes)
AI Quick Read

Mercedes-Benz is set to open bookings for the all-new GLC Electric in India in the first week of October 2026. The electric SUV will arrive in India by the end of the year and will be assembled locally. It will initially be available in the GLC 400 4MATIC configuration.

Mercedes-Benz claims the India-spec GLC Electric will arrive in the Indian market within six months of its European launch. The SUV gets a 94kWh battery, dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. It produces 489 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

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Mercedes GLC Electric: Range and performance

The GLC 400 4MATIC features an 800-volt electrical architecture and a 94kWh NMC battery. Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of up to 715 km, while the vehicle's technical data indicates a range of 568-715 km depending on the configuration and driving conditions.

The SUV supports DC fast charging at up to 330kW. According to Mercedes-Benz, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes. It can also add up to 305 km of WLTP range in 10 minutes under certain charging conditions. The SUV comes with 11kW AC charging as standard, while 22kW AC charging is also available.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric India Launch.
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Larger cabin and bigger boot

The electric GLC's wheelbase is 2,972mm, and its length is 4,845mm. Mercedes-Benz says its wheelbase is 84mm longer than the combustion-engined GLC, resulting in 47mm more rear legroom.

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The boot capacity is 570 litres and can expand to 1,740 litres when the rear seats are folded. There is also a 128-litre front luggage compartment. The SUV will have a maximum towing capacity of 2.4 tonnes.

39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen

Back of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric.
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The cabin is enhanced by a 99.3cm (39.1-inch) MBUX Hyperscreen, combining the digital instrument cluster, central touchscreen and passenger display into a single screen.

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The fourth generation of the MBUX features AI technologies from Microsoft and Google, according to Mercedes-Benz. It features a multi-agent approach to facilitate more intricate conversations, and Google's automotive AI agent helps with navigation-related queries. The other cabin features include an ambient lighting system that can project 162 illuminated stars and a SKY CONTROL panoramic roof with switchable glass.

Air suspension and advanced safety tech

The GLC Electric has the AIRMATIC air suspension with intelligent suspension control. The rear-wheel steering is optional, with the rear wheels pivoting up to 4.5 degrees, reducing the turning circle from 12.1 m to 11.2 m.

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Mercedes-Benz's MB.DRIVE system consumes as many as 10 cameras, 5 radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors. It is compatible with adaptive cruise assist, lane change assist, automatic parking and steering assist, depending on the market and equipment levels.

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The company has also revealed a new Vegan Package that includes materials independently certified by The Vegan Society. The locally assembled GLC Electric will be joining Mercedes-Benz India's electric SUV range, with bookings opening in October and the launch set for the end of 2026.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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