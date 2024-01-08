Mercedes-Benz India commenced its 2024 campaign in the country on Monday with the introduction of the GLS facelift, priced at ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom). This updated version of the luxury automaker's flagship SUV has arrived in India following its global debut in April last year.

Variants In India

The latest GLS facelift from Mercedes-Benz will be available in two distinct trims – GLS 450 and GLS 400d. The GLS 450 is equipped with a petrol engine, whereas the GLS 400d is powered by a diesel motor. The ex-showroom price for the petrol variant is set at ₹1.32 crore, while the diesel variant is priced at ₹1.37 crore.

Design

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS showcases subtle yet meaningful visual updates compared to its predecessor. A notable change is the horizontally slated radiator grille, finished in silver. The design of both the LED headlamps and LED taillights has been altered, along with a revision to the front bumper of the SUV. The reprofiled front bumper now features new air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surrounds. Apart from these modifications, the overall appearance of the updated GLS remains unchanged.

Interior

The interior of the revised flagship Mercedes-Benz SUV closely resembles that of the previous model. Nevertheless, the SUV now offers additional upholstery choices such as Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown. Notably, the GLS facelift in India does not include the six-seater cabin configuration with captain seats in the middle row, a feature available in international markets.

In the interior of the updated Mercedes-Benz GLS, there is an enhanced MBUX infotainment system that integrates the centrally positioned touchscreen infotainment system with the driver's display on the instrument cluster. Additional features comprise a 13-speaker Burmester 590-watt audio system, wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging for both front and rear occupants, and sound personalization, among others.

Safety

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes equipped with a parking package that includes a constant low-speed 360-degree camera and an off-road mode offering various camera perspectives around the vehicle. The luxury SUV also incorporates various safety features such as multiple airbags, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Powertrain

The latest Mercedes-Benz model offers a choice between petrol and diesel engines. The GLS 450 is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 360 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant, GLS 450d, produces 325 bhp of power and 700 Nm of maximum torque.

Both the petrol and diesel engines are complemented by a recently introduced 48V mild-hybrid system, providing an extra thrust of 20 bhp and 200 Nm during heavy loads. Handling the transmission duties is a nine-speed automatic gearbox, distributing power to all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz's renowned 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive configuration. The SUV offers three selectable drive modes: Eco, Comfort, and Off-road.

Rivals

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift renews its competition against contenders such as the BMW X7, Audi Q8, Volvo XC90, and Land Rover Discovery.

