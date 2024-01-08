Mercedes GLS facelift launched in India at ₹1.32 cr; gets subtle revamped looks and new interior
The updated Mercedes-Benz GLS showcases subtle design updates, including a new radiator grille and revised front bumper. The interior offers additional upholstery choices and an enhanced MBUX infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz India commenced its 2024 campaign in the country on Monday with the introduction of the GLS facelift, priced at ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom). This updated version of the luxury automaker's flagship SUV has arrived in India following its global debut in April last year.