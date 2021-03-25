Mercedes has introduced the new A-Class Limousine in India. The new sedan has been targeted towards young buyers and customers looking to enter the market of luxury vehicles. The new A-Class Limousine will be assembled in India. The A-Class Limousine has been launched in three major trims A200, A200d and A 35 AMG.

The new Mercedes A-Class Limousine A200 has been priced at ₹30.90 lakh (ex showroom). The diesel version of the A-Class A200d starts at a price of ₹40.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the AMG variant is priced at ₹56.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of powertrain options, the new A-Class Limousine will be available with three engines. These three engine options include a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with the A 200. The engine churns out 161 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. All three engines comply with Bharat Stage VI emission norms. The company is also offering a 3-year warranty on the A-class Limousine as standard, with an 8-year warranty on the engine and gearbox.

The A200d is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 147 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The third variant, A 35 AMG is built for enthusiasts and offers a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 302 bhp power and 400 Nm of torque.

Mercedes is offering the new A-class with features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. The car also gets a digital instrument cluster. The A-series gets connected-car technology as well as an AI-based voice assistant.

The car also gets dual-zone climate control and wireless phone charger. It also gets a panoramic sunroof, cruise control. The sedan also gets powered seats with a memory function and reverse camera.

