Mercedes launches A-Class Limousine in India at starting price of 30.90 lakh

In terms of powertrain options, the new A-Class Limousine will be available with three engines. These three engine options include a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with the A 200. The engine churns out 161 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. All three engines comply with Bharat Stage VI emission norms. The company is also offering a 3-year warranty on the A-class Limousine as standard, with an 8-year warranty on the engine and gearbox.