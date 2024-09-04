Mercedes Maybach EQS electric SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Check expected price, range and features
The Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV, set to debut in India on September 5, 2024, will likely cost between ₹3.5 crore and ₹4.2 crore. It might boast a 611 km range, 649bhp power, advanced safety features, and luxury amenities including a 15-speaker sound system.
German automaker Mercedes Maybach is all geared up to launch its EQS all-electric SUV in India on September 5, 2024. As per several media reports, this German luxury electric vehicle is anticipated to carry a price tag ranging from ₹3.5 crore to ₹4.2 crore (ex-showroom), positioning it at a minimum of ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh higher than the Maybach GLS with an internal combustion engine.