German automaker Mercedes Maybach is all geared up to launch its EQS all-electric SUV in India on September 5, 2024. As per several media reports, this German luxury electric vehicle is anticipated to carry a price tag ranging from ₹3.5 crore to ₹4.2 crore (ex-showroom), positioning it at a minimum of ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh higher than the Maybach GLS with an internal combustion engine.

According to a report by auto publication Carwale, the Indian variant of the Maybach EQS will feature a 122kWh battery pack, delivering an impressive claimed range of 611 kilometers. The SUV is equipped with dual motors providing all-wheel drive (AWD), producing a substantial 649bhp and 950Nm of torque. Mercedes Maybach has included its signature array of high-tech features, such as various driving modes, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, adjustable regenerative braking via paddle shifters, and a swift acceleration from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

One of the standout safety features of the Maybach EQS is its center airbag for rear passengers, a first for the Indian market. This airbag, which is one of 11 on the vehicle, deploys between the front seats during a collision, offering additional protection, particularly given the presence of seat-back-mounted screens for rear occupants.

As for luxury and convenience, the global version of the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV comes loaded with a host of premium features. Inside, passengers can enjoy a 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, active ambient lighting, plush Nappa leather seats, rear-seat infotainment controls, powered curtains, and more.

In terms of safety, the global variant of the electric SUV offers multiple airbags, 360-degree cameras, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), traction control, and an array of driving modes, including Eco, Sport, Offroad, Individual, and the exclusive Maybach mode.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!