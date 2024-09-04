The Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV, set to debut in India on September 5, 2024, will likely cost between ₹ 3.5 crore and ₹ 4.2 crore. It might boast a 611 km range, 649bhp power, advanced safety features, and luxury amenities including a 15-speaker sound system.

German automaker Mercedes Maybach is all geared up to launch its EQS all-electric SUV in India on September 5, 2024. As per several media reports, this German luxury electric vehicle is anticipated to carry a price tag ranging from ₹3.5 crore to ₹4.2 crore (ex-showroom), positioning it at a minimum of ₹50 lakh to ₹60 lakh higher than the Maybach GLS with an internal combustion engine.

According to a report by auto publication Carwale, the Indian variant of the Maybach EQS will feature a 122kWh battery pack, delivering an impressive claimed range of 611 kilometers. The SUV is equipped with dual motors providing all-wheel drive (AWD), producing a substantial 649bhp and 950Nm of torque. Mercedes Maybach has included its signature array of high-tech features, such as various driving modes, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities, adjustable regenerative braking via paddle shifters, and a swift acceleration from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.4 seconds.

One of the standout safety features of the Maybach EQS is its center airbag for rear passengers, a first for the Indian market. This airbag, which is one of 11 on the vehicle, deploys between the front seats during a collision, offering additional protection, particularly given the presence of seat-back-mounted screens for rear occupants.

As for luxury and convenience, the global version of the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV comes loaded with a host of premium features. Inside, passengers can enjoy a 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, active ambient lighting, plush Nappa leather seats, rear-seat infotainment controls, powered curtains, and more.

In terms of safety, the global variant of the electric SUV offers multiple airbags, 360-degree cameras, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), traction control, and an array of driving modes, including Eco, Sport, Offroad, Individual, and the exclusive Maybach mode.