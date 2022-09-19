Mercedes Benz opens bookings for EQS 580 EV: All details

The locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC is expected to carry a lighter price tag than AMG EQS 53 and come with lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury, defining flagship Mercedes products.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mercedes Benz India has announced that the bookings for its Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV opened on Monday. The sedan will be launched on September 30. This will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country and its launch comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 52 that was launched at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of the last month.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mercedes Benz India has announced that the bookings for its Mercedes EQS 580 4MATIC EV opened on Monday. The sedan will be launched on September 30. This will be the first locally-assembled luxury electric vehicle (EV) in the country and its launch comes close on the heels of the Mercedes AMG EQS 52 that was launched at ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom) towards the end of the last month.
The German automaker Mercedes Benz was the first luxury car maker in India to drive in an EV with the launch of the EQC SUV. Since, the rivals Audi and BMW have brought their respective EVs and widened their battery powered model lineup.
The German automaker Mercedes Benz was the first luxury car maker in India to drive in an EV with the launch of the EQC SUV. Since, the rivals Audi and BMW have brought their respective EVs and widened their battery powered model lineup.
The locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC is expected to carry a lighter price tag than AMG EQS 53 and come with lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury, defining flagship Mercedes products. Based on Mercedes’ dedicated EV architecture, the EQS 580 shares resemblance on the outside and from within with an AMG twin but certainly distinct traits of its own.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC is expected to carry a lighter price tag than AMG EQS 53 and come with lower performance credentials while still promising the same level of opulent luxury, defining flagship Mercedes products. Based on Mercedes’ dedicated EV architecture, the EQS 580 shares resemblance on the outside and from within with an AMG twin but certainly distinct traits of its own.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A closed and blacked-out grille on the face is what immediately signals that this an EV while the sharp LED headlamps units contribute to a sporty appearance. Frameless doors, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the other highlights of this upcoming Mercedes.
A closed and blacked-out grille on the face is what immediately signals that this an EV while the sharp LED headlamps units contribute to a sporty appearance. Frameless doors, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels are some of the other highlights of this upcoming Mercedes.
The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fuel-motor setup where there would be a motor on each side axle. With a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core, the Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms needing a charger. As far as power figure concerns, this upcoming EV develops 523bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque- figures that are mighty impressive and perhaps second only to the 649 bhp and 950 Nm offered by the Mercedes AMG EQS 53.
The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fuel-motor setup where there would be a motor on each side axle. With a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core, the Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms needing a charger. As far as power figure concerns, this upcoming EV develops 523bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque- figures that are mighty impressive and perhaps second only to the 649 bhp and 950 Nm offered by the Mercedes AMG EQS 53.
Talking about the exterior proportions, the upcoming EQS 580 is identical in size as the AMG EQS 53. This means that it measures 5,223 mm in length, 1296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall. The car has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and packs a 610 litre cargo space.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the exterior proportions, the upcoming EQS 580 is identical in size as the AMG EQS 53. This means that it measures 5,223 mm in length, 1296 mm wide and stands 1,515 mm tall. The car has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and packs a 610 litre cargo space.