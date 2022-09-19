Mercedes Benz opens bookings for EQS 580 EV: All details

The EQS 580 would be offered in India with the fuel-motor setup where there would be a motor on each side axle. With a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack at its core, the Mercedes EV claims to go over 750 kms needing a charger. As far as power figure concerns, this upcoming EV develops 523bhp and offers 856 Nm of torque- figures that are mighty impressive and perhaps second only to the 649 bhp and 950 Nm offered by the Mercedes AMG EQS 53.