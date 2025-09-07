Mercedes S-Class, GLS, GLE among other luxury cars to get cheaper in India by up to ₹11 lakh after GST 2.0 price cut

Mercedes-Benz India has reduced prices across its models after the GST on luxury cars was revised to a flat 40%. Price cuts reach up to 11 lakh, with models like the S-Class and GLS 450d becoming more affordable. 

Updated7 Sep 2025, 03:01 PM IST
The popular E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC has also benefited from the new tax regime. Its price has dropped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh, with the model now listed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91 lakh.
Mercedes-Benz India has announced significant price reductions across its model range following the government’s revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on luxury cars. Under the new GST 2.0 framework, luxury vehicles are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent, with the earlier 22 per cent compensation cess being scrapped. Previously, customers faced a combined 50 per cent levy comprising 28 per cent GST and the cess.

Price cuts up to 11 lakh across flagship models

The revised taxation has enabled the German automaker to lower prices by as much as 11 lakh, depending on the model. The flagship S-Class 450 4MATIC, for instance, now retails at 1.88 crore compared to its earlier 1.99 crore price tag. The GLS 450d AMG Line has become more affordable by 10 lakh, bringing its cost down to 1.34 crore. Meanwhile, the GLE 450 4MATIC now starts at 1.07 crore, a reduction from the earlier 1.15 crore.

Mid-range models see notable reductions too

The brand’s popular E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC, which recently completed one year in the Indian market, has also benefited from the new tax regime. Its price has dropped by 6 lakh, with the model now listed at 91 lakh. In the more accessible end of the portfolio, the A 200d has seen its price revised to 45.95 lakh, making it cheaper by 2.6 lakh.

Notably, the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line now retails at 52.70 lakh, reflecting a price cut of 3.8 lakh, while the C 300 AMG Line is down to 64.30 lakh after a reduction of 3.7 lakh. The GLC 300 4MATIC, another strong seller, is now priced at 73.95 lakh, cheaper by 5.3 lakh.

Electric vehicles remain unchanged

All prices quoted are ex-showroom, India. The reductions apply only to Mercedes-Benz’s internal combustion engine models, as luxury electric vehicles remain unaffected. This is because EVs continue to be taxed at five per cent under the current GST structure.

