Mercedes S-Class, GLS, GLE among other luxury cars to get cheaper in India by up to ₹11 lakh after GST 2.0 price cut

Mercedes-Benz India has announced significant price reductions across its model range following the government’s revision of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on luxury cars. Under the new GST 2.0 framework, luxury vehicles are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent, with the earlier 22 per cent compensation cess being scrapped. Previously, customers faced a combined 50 per cent levy comprising 28 per cent GST and the cess.

Price cuts up to ₹ 11 lakh across flagship models The revised taxation has enabled the German automaker to lower prices by as much as ₹11 lakh, depending on the model. The flagship S-Class 450 4MATIC, for instance, now retails at ₹1.88 crore compared to its earlier ₹1.99 crore price tag. The GLS 450d AMG Line has become more affordable by ₹10 lakh, bringing its cost down to ₹1.34 crore. Meanwhile, the GLE 450 4MATIC now starts at ₹1.07 crore, a reduction from the earlier ₹1.15 crore.

The GLE 450 4MATIC now starts at ₹ 1.07 crore, a reduction from the earlier ₹ 1.15 crore.

Mid-range models see notable reductions too The brand’s popular E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC, which recently completed one year in the Indian market, has also benefited from the new tax regime. Its price has dropped by ₹6 lakh, with the model now listed at ₹91 lakh. In the more accessible end of the portfolio, the A 200d has seen its price revised to ₹45.95 lakh, making it cheaper by ₹2.6 lakh.

Notably, the GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line now retails at ₹52.70 lakh, reflecting a price cut of ₹3.8 lakh, while the C 300 AMG Line is down to ₹64.30 lakh after a reduction of ₹3.7 lakh. The GLC 300 4MATIC, another strong seller, is now priced at ₹73.95 lakh, cheaper by ₹5.3 lakh.

The A 200d has seen its price revised to ₹ 45.95 lakh, making it cheaper by ₹ 2.6 lakh.