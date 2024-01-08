Mercedes targets third year of record sales
The German carmaker will drive in six new models priced above ₹1 crore in 2024, out of the at least 12 new models it has planned for the year
New Delhi: The German carmaker will drive in six new models priced above ₹1 crore in 2024, out of at least 12 new models it has planned for the year and the luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz is aiming to clock a hattrick year of record sales in India in 2024 as the luxury consumer in India ‘comes of age’, a top company executive told Mint in an interview.