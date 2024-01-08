Mercedes targets third year of record sales

New Delhi: The German carmaker will drive in six new models priced above ₹1 crore in 2024, out of at least 12 new models it has planned for the year and the luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz is aiming to clock a hattrick year of record sales in India in 2024 as the luxury consumer in India ‘comes of age’, a top company executive told Mint in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mercedes Benz delivered 17,408 cars in India in 2023, a growth of 10% over its sales in 2022, marking two successive years of best-ever sales.

The German carmaker will drive in six new models priced above ₹1 crore in 2024, out of the at least 12 new models it has planned for the year, including three BEVs (battery electric vehicles). On Monday, it launched the updated GLS SUV, the first of its new launches for India, at a starting price of ₹1.32 crore.

Now, the company, which is investing ₹200 crore in deepening localization in India and digitizing its assembly operations in the country is gearing up for a third, despite global supply chain headwinds and the broader passenger vehicle market expecting a subdued growth next year.

"We are still committing or looking forward to double digit growth in 2024. For us, we are very obsessed with what we want to do in the luxury segment, we want to be known as the most desirable brand. Our new centralized retail strategy Retail of The Future has also completed two years, and our market research shows we really did achieve better customer experience, and we had the

best ever results on customer experience parameters. I think this is the foundation for us getting better ASPs (average selling prices), we will continue to grow our sales but globally we have exited the volume game", Santosh Iyer, managing director & chief executive, Mercedes Benz India told Mint.

At the beginning of 2024, the Schwabian carmaker has more than 3,000 pending orders for its cars in India.

"The market for luxury in India is coming of age. Luxury is not a new thing in India, but when I talk about car consumption, the average selling price of our cars has gone up from ₹57 lakhs to close to ₹89 lakhs in the last four years. This clearly shows how the structure of the market is changing", Iyer said, adding, "Our strategy is about growing the segment at the top end. And as an outcome, we are the leading luxury brands selling 17,400 cars, big volumes, and growing. But on the other side, our ASP shows a very significant growth - this is where consumers are all straightaway coming in to buy top-end luxury cars, luxury cars, like the GLC and the E-Class, for example, and if I now go further to demographics, Firstly, 15% of our sales come from women buyers, which is up 50% in the last four years. 12 to 14% of our buyers are salaried individuals-this is up 20% in the last four years, and the average age of a top-end vehicle customer is 38 years—it used to be 44, four years back, so the S-Class, GLS etc are all being bought by a much younger profile of customers. These trends are all here to stay. And this is the reason we say that the majority of the market the structure of the luxury market is changing", Iyer told Mint.

