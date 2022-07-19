Mercedes’s prize EQS sedan to be assembled in India

Mercedes’s prize EQS sedan to be assembled in India2 min read . 01:04 AM IST
Mercedes hopes to sell at least a ‘significant three-digit number‘ of the EQS, which will be assembled at its Pune factory
Mercedes hopes to sell at least a ‘significant three-digit number‘ of the EQS, which will be assembled at its Pune factory
NEW DELHI :Mercedes-Benz India Ltd expects electric vehicles to fetch 15-20% of its total sales by 2025-26, as India’s largest luxury carmaker prepares a roadmap to introduce its flagship electric vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz India Ltd expects electric vehicles to fetch 15-20% of its total sales by 2025-26, as India’s largest luxury carmaker prepares a roadmap to introduce its flagship electric vehicles.
The company is working on launching the locally assembled version of its flagship EQS sedan in India this October, Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz India, said, hoping to ride the festive consumption boom.
The company is working on launching the locally assembled version of its flagship EQS sedan in India this October, Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz India, said, hoping to ride the festive consumption boom.
The EQS is the electric variant of its top model, the S-Class. This will be followed by the seven-seater family SUV EQB, which will be imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU) before the end of the year.
Mercedes Benz currently sells only one electric vehicle (EV) in India—the EQC, a five-seater electric SUV launched in 2020.
“The EQC is a niche product; we brought the EQ brand to the market with it. The EQS, on the other hand, is a top-end vehicle, which defines what the brand stands for and what luxury can do. Then, with the EQB, we come with a car which is an altogether new concept in the sense that it is a luxury car but also offers great usability advantages here. There is no car like that even in our internal combustion engine portfolio in India," Schwenk said.
However, the company expects a “much stronger adoption" of EVs during 2025-30, after which EV sales “will really take off", Schwenk said. It hopes to sell at least a “significant three-digit number" of the EQS, which will be assembled at its factory in Chakan, Pune, for its localization bid to bear fruit.
“We saw a lot of interest for the EQC. But at the same time, many of our customers inquired about the EQS after it was announced globally. It generated a lot of interest and curiosity. In fact, interest in electric, sustainable vehicles has also been consistently increasing over the last two to three years, with our customers here wanting to know what the brand is doing with EVs globally, especially in the last two years. Our decision to assemble the EQS locally, therefore, comes from this interest we see. And this is a flagship we are coming up with here, which we think is the right way to really expand the brand and bring the electric path forward. We expect it to make a big impact for us," Schwenk said.
“We are expecting to see around 15% to 20% EV adoption in the next three or four years in the luxury EV market, and Mercedes Benz will also be in the same area. So we are still in the early adoption stage. We still have customers who will experience and get interested in a luxury EV. So we’re building the product portfolio and learning what the customer is interested in. We have seen the EQC work, but the EQS is a whole other ball game," he added.