Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is finally available in India for purchase. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at ₹3.30 crore. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640bhp and can accelerat from 0-100kmph time in 2.9 seconds.

The car comes with a low front section, muscular body, squat greenhouse and dynamic fastback highlighting the sporty genes of the four-door coupé. Another striking feature is the characteristic front apron: it appears to be cast from a single mould, and blends homogeneously into the dynamic design of the overall vehicle.

The AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE comes with all the upgrades of the latest model facelift, such as the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with new damping system, the adapted AMG ceramic high‑performance composite brake system and the MBUX multimedia system with special hybrid displays.

The standard Widescreen Cockpit features the MBUX multimedia system with AMG hybrid-specific displays and functions. In the instrument cluster, the driver can read the electric range, the power consumption, the output and torque of the electric motor and the temperatures of the battery and electric motor.

The coupé comes with the standard AMG Performance steering wheel with its distinctive twin-spoke design and steering wheel buttons. This allows important driving functions and all driving modes to be controlled without having to take one's hands off the steering wheel.

Powering the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine combined with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery developed in Affalterbach and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. It is said to generate a system output of 620 kW (843 hp) and a maximum system torque of more than 1,400 Nm. The vehicle can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h takes just 2.9 seconds, and 200 km/h is reached in less than ten seconds. The 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor is positioned at the rear axle.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will compete against the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid that also comes with the same price tag of ₹3.3 crore.