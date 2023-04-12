Mercedes-AMG 63 S E Performance debuts in India at ₹3.3 crore2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- Powering the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine combined with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is finally available in India for purchase. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is priced at ₹3.30 crore. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 640bhp and can accelerat from 0-100kmph time in 2.9 seconds.
