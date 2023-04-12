Mercedes-AMG 63 S E Performance debuts in India at 3.3 crore

Powering the AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE is the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine combined with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery developed in Affalterbach and the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. It is said to generate a system output of 620 kW (843 hp) and a maximum system torque of more than 1,400 Nm. The vehicle can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h takes just 2.9 seconds, and 200 km/h is reached in less than ten seconds. The 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor is positioned at the rear axle.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}