Home / Auto News / Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, A 35 facelifts unveiled: Here's everything to know

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, A 35 facelifts unveiled: Here's everything to know

The new A 45 S and A 35 get similar cabin updates that include new software add-ons to the touchscreen as well.
2 min read . 04:39 PM ISTLivemint

  • The refreshed A 45 S does not get many technical updates, and it retains the title of the most powerful hot hatch on sale. The M139 engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder s4et-up that churns out 421hp, hitting 100kph in a mere 3.9 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG has upgraded its A 35 and A 45 S hatchbacks. Additionally the standard A-Class sedan has also received updates. The 45 S gets more cosmetic updates with slightly restyled head and tail lamps.

New Mercedes-AMG A 35, A 45 S: Details on upgrades

The refreshed Mercedes-AMG A 45 S does not get many technical updates, and it retains the title of the most powerful hot hatch on sale. The M139 engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder s4et-up that churns out 421hp, hitting 100kph in a mere 3.9 seconds. The 45 S gets more cosmetic updates with slightly restyled head and tail-lamps, with new exterior and interior paint and trims choices , along with a few other updates.

The milder Mercedes-AMG A 35 on the other hand, gets more changes than the A 45 S, since it shares more common bits with the standard A-Class, which has also got some tweaks. This includes a new 48V mild-hybrid system that adds 13hp, however, the overall power output remains the same as 302hp from the same 2.0-litre turbo-four engine. As far as design goes, the A 35 gets new front and rear bumpers and reprofiled lights.

For interiors, the new A 45 S and A 35 get similar cabin updates that include new software add-ons to the touchscreen as well. These cars come with mild tweaks to the interior and also to the steering wheel among the other bits.

The A 45 S AMG was launched in India back in November 2021 and continues to be on sale. While there is no official confirmation from Mercedes-Benz India yet, it is expected that the refreshed models can debut in India by next year.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG is all set to unveil its production version of the new C63. The automaker has teased the upcoming model two days before the official unveiling. The upcoming C63 will -not come with a V8 engine and instead is likely to be offered with a plug-in hybrid version mated to a 2.0-litre unit.

The upcoming C63 would get the Mercedes-AMG’s E Performance branding. Additionally, the C63 model which would become the flagship performance model in the C-Class range was showcased as a prototype earlier this year when it made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the month of July.

