Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, A 35 facelifts unveiled: Here's everything to know

The milder Mercedes-AMG A 35 on the other hand, gets more changes than the A 45 S, since it shares more common bits with the standard A-Class, which has also got some tweaks. This includes a new 48V mild-hybrid system that adds 13hp, however, the overall power output remains the same as 302hp from the same 2.0-litre turbo-four engine. As far as design goes, the A 35 gets new front and rear bumpers and reprofiled lights.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}