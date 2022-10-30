Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition introduced with Formula racing vibes: Check details

Mercedes-AMG, a performance division of the German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz, has introduced a new model inspired by Formula One, the apex motorsports for four-wheeled vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition is based on the AMG C 63 E Performance, It will be available in both sedan and wagon form, said the automaker. The brand has limited availability of the special model to the first year of the sport vehicle’s production. It will be available in the European market, which may be disappointing for several Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts.

