Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet debuts in India: Check price, features, more

Mercedes launched its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India on Friday. The luxury car is priced at ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom) and is currently on sale. This car can sprint 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
Mercedes launched its Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India on Friday. The luxury car is priced at ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom) and is currently on sale. This car can sprint 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
Speaking of powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. The car can churn out 429 bhp and a peak torque output of 520 Nm. The hybrid system comes with an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. Its gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unit and the Cabriolet also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all wheel drive and fully variable torque distribution. This car can sprint 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
Speaking of powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes with a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system. The car can churn out 429 bhp and a peak torque output of 520 Nm. The hybrid system comes with an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm. Its gearbox on duty is a 9-speed unit and the Cabriolet also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all wheel drive and fully variable torque distribution. This car can sprint 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet gets a Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps in front. The bumpers and the quad exhausts provide it an aggressive look. Additionally, the Cabriolet is equipped with 19-inch wheels as standard. Although it comes with an option to upgrade to 20-inch wheels.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet gets a Panamericana grille with vertical slats and LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps in front. The bumpers and the quad exhausts provide it an aggressive look. Additionally, the Cabriolet is equipped with 19-inch wheels as standard. Although it comes with an option to upgrade to 20-inch wheels.
For interiors, the cabin of this car features two large screens, one of the digital instrument cluster while the other one is the touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system runs MBUX UI of Mercedes-Benz. There are sport seats, electric adjustment for the seats and a Burmester sound system among others.
For interiors, the cabin of this car features two large screens, one of the digital instrument cluster while the other one is the touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system runs MBUX UI of Mercedes-Benz. There are sport seats, electric adjustment for the seats and a Burmester sound system among others.
Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has also recently introduced a new model inspired by Formula One, the apex motorsports for four-wheeled vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition is based on the AMG C 63 E Performance. It will be available in both sedan and wagon form, said the automaker. The brand has limited availability of the special model to the first year of the sport vehicle’s production. It will be available in the European market, which may be disappointing for several Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts.
Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz has also recently introduced a new model inspired by Formula One, the apex motorsports for four-wheeled vehicles. The Mercedes-AMG C 63 F1 edition is based on the AMG C 63 E Performance. It will be available in both sedan and wagon form, said the automaker. The brand has limited availability of the special model to the first year of the sport vehicle’s production. It will be available in the European market, which may be disappointing for several Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts.
Talking about the design, the C 63 F2 edition comes with an exclusive Manufacture Alpine Grey Uni colour theme. This shade resembles concrete and it has been applied consciously, claims the brand.
Talking about the design, the C 63 F2 edition comes with an exclusive Manufacture Alpine Grey Uni colour theme. This shade resembles concrete and it has been applied consciously, claims the brand.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.