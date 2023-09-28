Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched! Only 25 units to sell in India; here's how to qualify for it
Mercedes-Benz India launches limited edition AMG G 63 Grand Edition priced at ₹4 crore, restricted to existing customers.
Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the latest AMG G 63 Grand Edition with a price tag of ₹4 crore (ex-showroom, India). This exclusive model, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition, is available in limited quantities, with only 25 units allocated for India out of the total production of 1,000 units worldwide.