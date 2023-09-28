Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the latest AMG G 63 Grand Edition with a price tag of ₹4 crore (ex-showroom, India). This exclusive model, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition, is available in limited quantities, with only 25 units allocated for India out of the total production of 1,000 units worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it is important to note that Mercedes-Benz has imposed a restriction: you can only purchase this exclusive vehicle if you are already an owner of a Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, or an S-Class.

This certainly narrows down the potential pool of buyers for the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition to just a select group of existing customers. The Grand Edition boasts an exclusive Manufaktur night black magno exterior finish with distinctive gold-colored accents.

Notably, it showcases the AMG logo and the Mercedes star in Kalahari gold magno for the first time. The Affalterbach emblem is prominently featured on the bonnet, also elegantly finished in Kalahari gold magno. Additionally, the Grand Edition incorporates gold inlays in both the front and rear bumpers, optical underride protection at the front, the Mercedes Star in the spare wheel inlay, and the spare wheel ring.

The AMG G 63 Grand Edition rolls on 22-inch AMG forged alloy wheels sporting a cross-spoke design, which comes in a tech gold finish and features a matte black central locking nut. Even the Mercedes Star on the wheels is elegantly coated in tech gold.

Inside the cabin, the black and gold theme continues, evident with the presence of the AMG emblem on the black door sills, accentuated by illuminated borders. The seats are luxuriously upholstered in black Nappa leather, adorned with contrasting gold stitching. The AMG logo on the seats is meticulously rendered in gold, complemented by gold edging on the backrests. Completing the ensemble, the floor mats are styled in black with contrasting gold stitching.

The Grand Edition comes with roof grab handles expertly finished in Nappa leather. Complementing this, the interior trims are adorned with a carbon finish, accented by subtle copper threading. This limited-edition SUV also boasts the AMG performance steering wheel, featuring a distinctive G 63 plaque, and it is luxuriously wrapped in Dinamica microfibre leather. While most of the elements in the new Grand Edition come pre-set, Mercedes-Benz offers a select range of configurable options for those seeking personalized customization.

Under the hood of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition is powered by the well-known 4.0-litre V8 engine, finely tuned to deliver an impressive 577 bhp and a formidable 850 Nm of peak torque. Accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph takes just 4.5 seconds, and the top speed is capped at 220 kmph. Mercedes-Benz India is set to initiate deliveries of the AMG G63 Grand Edition in the first quarter of 2024.

