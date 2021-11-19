German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz , has today strengthened its AMG portfolio with the addition of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine series. The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes with reinforced body shell, powerful engine, range of driving modes from ‘drift’ to ‘race’ and reworked suspension combined with its sporty looks. The hatchback will be available at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country and at Mercedes-Benz India’s online store. Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is priced at ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India)

The luxury hatchback can cruise from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h.

The 2 litre engine generates 421 hp at 6750 rpm with peak torque 500Nm at 5000-5250rpm. The A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets an AMG speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission.

Mercedes-AMG now has 13 AMG products in India, the A- Class product portfolio comprising A-Class Limousine, AMG A35 sedan and the Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4M+ hatch.,

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country. With the launch of the most powerful and most dynamic new generation sports car in our portfolio, we are strongly reinforcing the importance of this segment in our overall growth strategy. India’s fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our AMG customers and performance purists. The introduction of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India."

