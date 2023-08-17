Mercedes-Benz aims for 25% of car sales in India to be electric vehicles in next three years1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz plans for electric vehicles to make up 25% of its total car sales in India within three years.
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is placing a significant bet on the burgeoning electric vehicle market in India. The company anticipates that its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, both existing and future models, will constitute a quarter of its total car sales within the next three years, marking a substantial increase from the current figures of three to four percent. Mercedes-Benz recently introduced its new petrol/diesel SUV, the GLC, in Hyderabad.