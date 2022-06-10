Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India. Check features in pictures

4 Photos . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 02:33 PM IST Livemint

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series features the most powerful AMG V8 series engine of all time

1/4Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series has a V8 engine with a flat crankshaft that develops 537 kW (730 hp) at 6700-6900 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 800Nm available at 2000-6000 rpm. 
2/4The two-door AMG GT Black accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, and 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds with a top speed of 325 km/h.
3/4Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is priced at 5.50 crores upwards, based on individual configurations (all India ex-showroom prices).
4/4AMG GT Black series power is transmitted to the rear wheels via the seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission.
