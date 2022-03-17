Mercedes-Benz announces 3% price hike across range, effective this date

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, has today announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective 1st April, 2022. The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3%, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

German luxury carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, has today announced an upward revision in price of its entire model range effective 1st April, 2022. The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3%, across the entire model range. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.

The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business, it said. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business, it said. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The new price increase ranges between ₹50,000 for A-Class Limousine, nearly 1 lakh for a GLC 220d to around ₹5 lakh for a top-end AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new price hike will not be be applicable to its electric car but mainly ICE ones. It includes A 200 limousine ( ₹42 lakh), GLA 200 ( ₹45 lakh), GLC 200 ( ₹62 lakh), GLE 300 d 4M ( ₹86 lakh), GLS 400d 4M ( ₹1.16 crore), LWB E-Class 200 ( ₹71 lakh), S-Class 350 d ( ₹1.60 crore), AMG E 63 S 4MATIC (CBU) ( ₹1.77 crore), and AMG- GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe (CBU) ( ₹2.70 crore).

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers."