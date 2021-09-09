On World EV Day, Mercedes-Benz has announced its new expansion strategy under the second phase. The German luxury car -maker has announced that it will start selling the electric SUV EQC across all its dealerships in India.

The electric SUV was launched last year at a starting price of ₹99.3 lakh and currently, it only sells in six Indian cities. The SUV started selling in October 2020 and the first batch has been sold out.

The new EQC will have an upgraded 11 kW on-board charger. The new on-board charger will charge the 80 kWh battery in 7 hours 30 minutes from 10% to 100% state of charge, instead of the 11 hours taken earlier.

In a statement, the company said, "Mercedes-Benz (India) dealers across the 50 cities and 94 locations, will be equipped with EQC trained manpower and equipment to offer a hassle free ownership experience for the EQC owners."

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread."

He further said, this will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility.

"Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India," Schwenk said.

Mercedes-Benz globally is pursuing an aggressive EV strategy of 'EV first to EV only', and in India the high acceptance level of the EQC makes the company confident that, electric is the future, he added.

