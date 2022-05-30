Mercedes-Benz appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as ED and head of Indian operations

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are excited to welcome Vyankatesh Kulkarni to Mercedes-Benz India as the Executive Director and Head of Operations, India. He is a highly experienced professional bringing two decades of rich experience in technology, supply chain and digitization journey of Mercedes-Benz. Vyankatesh has successfully handled many important global projects at MBRDI in the areas of planning, simulations, engineering, quality and supply chain. At Mercedes-Benz India, he will build on the strong localization competencies of our world-class manufacturing facility and related resources."