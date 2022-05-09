Mercedes-Benz will tomorrow drive in the ‘Baby S’ tomorrow in India. The C-Class Mercedes-Benz, known as ‘Baby S’ as well, will be launched in India on May 10. The C-Class will come in three variants; C 200, C200d and top-end C300d. The German luxury car maker has already started the pre-bookings for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The C-Class was first launched in India in 2001 and today there are more than 37,000 C-Class on Indian roads. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be manufactured at company’s production unit in Pune.

“The new C-Class raises the bar in its segment in terms of major advancement in design, comfort and technology," said MB India. The new C-Class will have hexagonal front grille, DRL, chrome alloy wheels of probably 19 inch are expected. The C-Class will borrow design elements of S-Class in its interior designing. The sedan may get a 11.9 inch infotainment system, voice assistant, sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Mercedes-Benz could use a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0 litre turbo diesel engine. It is likely to get a 48V integrated started generator making the car mild-hybrid in nature. The petrol engine may churn out 201 bhp power and 300 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine may come in two forms; 197 bhp and 440 Nm torque and a 261 bhp power with 550 Nm of peak torque.

The carmaker had already opened the pre-bookings for the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class, exclusively for Mercedes-Benz customers from 13-30th April 2022. Bookings for remaining prospects buyers started on May 1, 2022 onwards. The booking amount for the car was ₹50,000.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be available across its franchise partner network and also digitally at the Mercedes-Benz India online store.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “The C-Class is an important product in our portfolio and will strengthen our luxury sedan offering even more. With every new generation, the loyal customers of the C-Class have preferred the car owing to its superior comfort, technological prowess and evolving design. The new C-Class now creates a new benchmark by excelling in design, comfort and tech offerings, moving closer to the New S-Class, rightly underlining its popularity as the Baby S-Class."